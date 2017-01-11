Due to the cold, school buses have been cancelled in Regina and area.



Both the Regina public and Regina Catholic systems said early Wednesday that their schools will remain open, but school buses are cancelled.

That means thousands will have to make their own arrangements to get to school.

School buses have also been cancelled for Regina-area schools in the Prairie Valley school division.

Prairie Valley said schools will remain open in Balgonie, Bethune, Edenwold, Grand Coulee, Lumsden, Milestone, Pense, Pilot Butte, Regina, Regina Beach and White City but buses will not be running to those schools.

However, buses will be operating in the rest of the school division.

More information is available on the Prairie Valley website at pvsd.ca

Environment Canada said Regina, Saskatoon and many other parts of the province were under a extreme cold weather warning, with temperatures in the -30s C.

With the wind factored in, it will feels like it's in the -40s, the weather agency says.