For a second day, school bus service has been cancelled in many communities around Saskatchewan.



Both the Regina public and Regina Catholic systems said early Thursday that their schools will remain open, but school buses are cancelled.

City of Regina "high school special" buses are running, however.

The province's francophone school system said bus service to Ecole Monseigneur de Laval's elementary and highschool in Regina, as well as Ecole Notre-Dame-des-Vertus in Zenon Park, is cancelled. French schools in Bellegarde, Bellevue and Gravelbourg are also without bus service.

School buses have also been cancelled for many, but not all, schools in the Prairie Valley school division. Cancellations apply to routes within the Regina, Fort Qu'Appelle and Indian Head areas. Buses are running in the Broadview area.

More information is available on the Prairie Valley website at pvsd.ca.​

In Saskatoon, there was no word about bus cancellations in either the public or Catholic school systems.

Cold weather warnings in effect

Environment Canada said Thursday the entire province was under an extreme cold weather warning, with temperatures in the -30s C.

With the wind factored in, it will feels like it's in the -40s, the weather agency says.