A collision involving a Saskatchewan school bus that killed one man and left students with minor injuries on Tuesday morning could've been far worse if it weren't for the actions of the bus driver, says the head of the school division.

Tony Baldwin, director of education at Prairie South School Division, said the school bus was on its regular morning route to school when it was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

Baldwin said he spoke with the division's transportation manager, who was on the scene of the crash.

"What his belief was, was that the quick actions of the school bus driver probably prevented a rollover of the bus and ensured that the kids were safe," said Baldwin. "So that's sure a credit to their quick thinking and quick action in a really tough situation."

The bus was headed to a K-12 school in Central Butte, Sask., about 140 kilometres northwest of Regina.

At about 8:30 a.m. CST on Tuesday, the bus was on the Old 19 Road when a 20-year-old man's vehicle collided with the bus.

The man died at the scene.

Baldwin said some of the students were "banged up" but none were seriously injured.

"This was just a regular day, on a regular route, and sadly it ended in a tragic accident. We're grateful that the people on the bus were OK," said Baldwin.

"We feel very badly that there was a fatality in the accident and our hearts certainly go out to family of the person who was killed.

Division offering supports for students, driver

Baldwin said counselling will be available to kids who need it, but the school doesn't want to dramatize the situation for students who are handling it well.

"One of the things that's important when we deal with a situation like this is that we get back to a sense of normalcy as quickly as we can," he said.

With summer holidays coming up, Baldwin said they will also be working with parents to make sure they have the supports they need to help their kids.

Baldwin said the driver is physically unhurt but shaken up.

"I'm sure whenever anyone is involved in a serious accident like that, that's hard on a person, so we've got some supports in place for that person as well," said Baldwin.

The crash is still under investigation.