It's going to cost more money for some SaskTel customers to take a ride on the information super highway next month.

In letters and emails sent out to customers, the Crown corporation said internet bills will increase by $5 — but your upload and download speeds will increase as well.

In the case of the most expensive plan available, the infiNET High Speed Mach II, download speeds will increase by 40 mbps to 300 and upload speeds will increase by 10 mbps to 40.

The cost for that plan will change from $139.95 to $144.95.

Only two of the plans listed by SaskTel will see no changes: the interNET Connected 5 plan and the High Speed Classic Plan.

A full list of the changes can be found online.