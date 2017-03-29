A woman from Swift Current, Sask., has pleaded guilty to public mischief and obstruction of a police officer after helping her husband fake his own death.

Last year, RCMP received a call that John Ross had gone missing. His car was found at Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park.

For several days, searchers used a plane and an underwater dive team to search for the man, with no success.

Two months later, police found the man living in the village of Tompkins, Sask., around 130 kilometres away.

RCMP say John Malcolm Ross attempted to fake his own death last year.

In October, Ross admitted he had faked his own death to avoid charges in Manitoba.

Court records show Ross pleaded guilty to sexual interference in Winnipeg on April 25 and sentencing was set for Sept. 8. When he didn't show up, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Monday, Ross' wife, Michelle Ross, 39, also pleaded guilty. She was given a six-month conditional sentence order, including four months of house arrest.

She was also ordered to pay $10,000 to the Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers to cover the cost of the search.