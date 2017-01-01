The first two babies born in Saskatchewan in 2017 are boys.

Saskatoon's New Year's baby, Lachlan Kai Russell, waited just eight minutes into the new year to greet his parents Vanessa and Lachlan Russell. He weighs seven pounds, 10 ounces.

Jaxtyn Carter Kinvig waited a bit longer before becoming Regina's New Year's baby. He was born at 2:21 a.m. CST to Fort Qu'Appelle parents Samantha Lawrence and Carter Kinvig. He weighs seven pounds, nine ounces.

Jaxtyn was a holiday surprise since his due date wasn't for two more weeks. When Lawrence went to the hospital so early she said she felt like "the boy who cried wolf."

After staff had her walk around a bit, she was quickly admitted because the baby boy was on his way.

Baby Jaxtyn's older sister is also a holiday child, being born on Canada Day in 2015.

Lawrence said it's great to have two children born on holidays because everyone is happy and usually has the day off to enjoy some festivities.

"They're ready to party anyway" she said.

The plans for the rest of the holidays are to sit back and relax. Jaxtyn will be their last child, Lawrence said.

"We're just getting our snuggles in now," she said on Sunday afternoon.