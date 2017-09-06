The risk of power meters catching fire in Regina has diminished, according to SaskPower.

Shifting ground brought on by bone-dry conditions pulled cables from power meter boxes, causing power outages and sparking nine fires in the city this summer.

SaskPower crews and additional contractors have finished inspecting the identified neighbourhoods where homes had power meter boxes that were built with copper wiring in the cables.

"The work now on ground shifting turns to more of a power reliability concern, so avoiding those incidents that cause an outage, rather than a public safety concern," SaskPower spokesperson Jonathan Tremblay said Wednesday.

More than 15,000 meters have been inspected. Now, inspections will be concentrated in what have been identified as second priority neighbourhoods: Albert Park, Coronation Park, Dieppe, Mount Royal and Parliament Place.

Nearly 55 per cent of meters required repair in the high priority neighbourhoods of Glencairn, Normanview and Uplands.

More than 60 contracted resources were brought on and about $2 million has been spent to date to deal with the power meter issue.

According to SaskPower, four of the power meters that caught fire were meters on newer homes that had been repaired using copper. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

The Crown utility will continue inspections in the coming months, and plans to implement an annual program to sample boxes across the province to "make sure we keep an eye on this kind of damage, now that we know how bad it can get," Tremblay said.

Geotechnical engineer Wayne Clifton said the conditions were ripe for disaster.

"It's a case of a bit of a perfect storm because the soil conditions in Regina are a little bit like a sponge," he said.

During the last several years the soil swelled because of excessive moisture. That caused the ground to move upward, Clifton said.

However, this year's conditioners were the exact opposite.

"That sponge is drying out and the ground surface is dropping."

SaskPower asks customers to continue to check their meters and look for gaps between the box and home, any signs of a tilt and frayed or exposed wire. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

The raised soil stuck firmly to the cables, which is why the power meters were pulled down and away from the houses as the ground dropped.

He said typical burial depth for cables is roughly a metre, which aligns with the area affected by seasonal wetting and drying.

"A year like this will go down as deep as five meters," he said.

Tremblay said SaskPower will be prepared for arid conditions should they occur again.

"Even with another one-in-130-year dry spell, we feel like we can keep our customers safe with the permanent fixes we're installing."