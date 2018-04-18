SaskPower warning province about scammers calling customers
SaskPower is warning that scammers are targeting people in the province, threatening to cut off service if a payment is not immediately made on the spot.
Do not give information, instead call the SaskPower customer service line
The Crown corporation says it doesn't operate in such a manner, nor does it accept payments such as Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.
SaskPower says if an account is overdue, a payment plan can be arranged.
If someone calls you about your SaskPower account, do not give them any information. Instead, hang up and call SaskPower's customer service line at 1-888-757-6937.
You're also asked to consider reporting the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.
SaskPower says it is working with authorities in an investigation into the matter.