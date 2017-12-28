As the frigid temperatures continue throughout the province, power outlets at many Saskatchewan residences and businesses are working overtime.

SaskEnergy broke all-time natural gas usage records three times over the holidays, while SaskPower expects to see another winter peak record for the seventh year in a row.

Both companies attributed the higher consumption volumes to the low temperatures and the province's increased population.

Record natural gas consumption

According to SaskEnergy, daily natural gas consumption in the province set a record of 1.43 PetaJoules (PJ) of natural gas. This record was set during the 24-hour period between 9 a.m. on Dec. 26 and 9 a.m. on Dec. 27, breaking records that were set on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Each of the three records set this week surpassed the former title holder of 1.33 PJ, which was set in the winter of 2016-17.

"SaskEnergy's system is designed around this increased growth, ensuring additional capacity so that even on peak record days the system is able to provide more natural gas than required," stated a SaskEnergy news release.

SaskEnergy defines a PetaJoule as a unit of measurement that is equivalent to one million GigaJoules (GJ) of natural gas, noting the average Saskatchewan home consumes about 102 GJ of natural gas annually.

Be mindful of the environment

SaskPower has set consecutive record system loads each year since 2012.

On Jan. 12, 2017, the province reached an all-time high of 3,747 megawatts.

A spokesperson for the company said although consumption creates revenue for the Crown corporation, homeowners should be mindful of the environment.

"It's about being vigilant," said SaskPower spokesperson Jonathan Tremblay.

"It all contributes — especially now, because we have very few daylight hours and we're leaving the lights on for longer," he added.

Depending how cold it is outside, experts recommend plugging in your block heater for at least an hour before you need to start your car. SaskPower recommends four hours ahead of time in bitter cold weather. (Adrian Cheung, CBC)

Tips and tricks to save some cash

SaskPower recommends the following to help keep power usage and cost down:

Turn down the thermostat when no one is home

Plug in your car with a timer — a vehicle only needs to be plugged in for four hours at a time

Convert to LED lights if possible — this can cut the electricity needed by 75 per cent

Don't run your space heater all the time

Only preheat your oven if necessary

Check that the damper is closed in the fireplace when not in use

More power-saving tips are available on SaskPower's website.