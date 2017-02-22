SaskPower employees have relocated a Ferruginous hawk nest from a power line to a newly built platform to protect both the birds and customers.

Employees first spotted the nest on a live wire near Swift Current in the summer of 2016. The employees then sent photos to the SaskPower Environmental Assessment department.

"From those, we were actually able to identify the species at risk," said Dale Lautner, SaskPower supervisor with Environmental Assessment and Approvals.

Ferruginous hawks are included in the federal Species at Risk Act, and prefer to nest in open prairie landscapes which allow them to easier spot and chase their prey. (Submitted by Catherine Reinhart)

Ferruginous hawks are included in the federal Species at Risk Act (SARA).

SaskPower said there are only about 500 pairs left in the province.

Common threats to the birds include habitat loss due to agriculture, urbanization and invasive species of tree, as well as lowering abundance of prey.

SaskPower determined the work could be delayed until the hawks had left the area. The birds left by summer's end.

SaskPower made it back out to the site to erect a pole nesting platform in the same general area earlier this month.

"It ends up with the best result for both parties," Lautner said, because it prevents potential power outages while protecting the birds from fire.

The hawk nest could have caused a fire because it was so close to the power lines, Lautner said. (SaskPower)

Ideally, the hawks will choose to live on the nesting platform instead of rebuilding on the power line when they return, which Lautner expects to happen in March.

Lautner said SaskPower makes an effort to look out for rare plant or bird species, mammals and amphibians. For example, SaskPower often relocates the nests of Ospreys using the platforms.

The way SaskPower approaches the environment has shifted because of a change in regulations and society's attitude, Lautner said. Both factors have led to an increased environmental awareness within the organization, he said.

"Even in the ten plus years I've been here, the amount of effort that is involved into protecting the environment has changed," Lautner said.