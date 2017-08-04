If someone phones you claiming to be a representative of SaskPower and threatens to cut off your power if a payment is not made immediately, it's a scam, the Crown corporation warns.

Hang up the phone, the company advises.

​SaskPower does not handle overdue accounts in such a manner, and arrangements can be made to make payments over a period of time.

The Crown is also warning people about fraudulent emails from the address "SaskPower billing," which suggest people download a zip file.

Don't download it. Delete the email. Call SaskPower at 1-888-757-6937 and ask, the company says.

Anyone who has been the target of scammers is encouraged to report the incident to their police department and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.