SaskPower has inspected about 5,000 meters within the province since a rash of fires caused by shifting ground due to high heat in Regina and southern Saskatchewan.

SaskPower CEO Mike Marsh said about 50 per cent of meters in Regina and area have required some type of repair, and 2,500 meters in the province.

"As people call in, we're scheduling them on a priority basis and we're getting our crews out there to look at anybody that has a concern," Marsh said on Tuesday, adding the Crown corporation has about 1,000 more meters to inspect.

SaskPower CEO Mike Marsh said there are about 2,500 power meters left in the province which require some type of repair. (CBC)

There have been seven meter fires in Regina since about mid-July. Shifting ground due to the driest July in 130 years has been named the culprit for the shift, which has caused damage to power meters on homes in Regina and area.

About 75 per cent of the meter inspections have been in and around Regina, and half of them require the repair.

Meter inspections in areas like Shaunavon, Moose Jaw, Kindersley and Rosetown have resulted in about 30 per cent of meters being flagged for some type of repair.

Overall, about 45 per cent of meters in the province require repair, a spokesperson for the company said.

Rate increase a separate issue

Marsh said a request for a five per cent rate increase has nothing to do with the meter fire difficulties, adding the fires cost less than the impact of the rate application.

The five per cent increase would result in six dollars more per bill for residential customers, which is expected to bring in about $124 million annually.