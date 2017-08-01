SaskPower has expanded meter inspections to areas with soil similar to Regina's, like Moose Jaw, and there may be the possibility of work done in Shaunavon and Kindersley as well.

Jonathan Tremblay, spokesperson for SaskPower, said the Crown corporation has conducted inspections on roughly 2,000 homes in Regina. There, six meters have caught fire recently as a result of ground shifting, SaskPower says.

The announcement comes after a power meter caught fire in Regina's Walsh Acres neighbourhood Monday evening.

Hot, dry weather has been identified as the culprit for the ground shift, which then pulls down on the wiring of the meter and may result in a fire. Regina's clay soil has essentially been compacted, Tremblay said.

"We sometimes see this type of ground shift damage. It's usually not this bad and very rarely do we see something with a fire being caused," he added.

Because of the alarming frequency of the meter fires in Regina over two weeks, SaskPower has been working daily to conduct inspections for the last 10 days.

"We're not stopping any time soon. We're going to keep doing this," Tremblay said.

Tremblay said about 800 homes of the 2,000 inspected have been flagged for repair or have already been repaired.

There have also been issues with meters in Saskatoon.

Residents are encouraged to check their power meter boxes and see whether the unit has tilted, which might indicate a cable has shifted.

If this is the case, residents are asked to contact SaskPower at 1-888-757-6937.