SaskPower continues to inspect homes in Regina and is installing junction boxes in the process, which contain extra wiring to reduce the potential for another meter fire in the city.

The boxes, which are connected to the power meters, contain extra wiring which SaskPower said will provide some leeway for an additional 24 to 30 inches of ground shift over the years.

SaskPower has inspected about 7,600 homes in the province in the past month, including 6,000 in Regina.

Regina saw its driest July in 130 years this year, which caused shifting ground in the city.

The shifting ground particularly affected homes in the city's Glencairn, Uplands and Normanview neighbourhoods.

Wiring connected to some power meters was pulled further into the ground by the shifting, which eventually resulted in nine meter fires throughout the city since mid-July.

What to look for

Residents are encouraged to check their power meter boxes and see whether the unit has tilted, which might indicate a cable has shifted.

Signs to look for are a tilted meter box, the meter being pulled off the house, frayed wires pushing out of the bottom of the box, or a new, significant gap between the house and the ground in the area around the power box.

If any of those signs are spotted, residents are asked to contact SaskPower at 1-888-757-6937.

The utility said it will ​send someone within 72 hours, but may send someone immediately if the damage is significant.