SaskPower says it will provide an update about shifting ground conditions and the damage to the boxes containing power meters Friday morning.

There will be an update on the progress of inspections as well as a "new incident" in the Normanview neighbourhood.

Since about mid-July, there have been seven meter fires at Regina homes. The fires were caused by damage to the boxes which contain the meters, where ground shifting due to dry conditions had pulled on the contraption's wiring.

SaskPower had inspected about 5,000 homes in the province so far with 1,000 left to go.

Half of the meters in Regina have been flagged for repair; overall about 45 per cent of all meters in the province have been flagged.

Outside of Regina, meters were being inspected in Moose Jaw, Shaunavon, Kindersley and Rosetown.

The shifting ground in southern Saskatchewan was caused by a dry summer — also the driest July Regina had seen in 130 years.