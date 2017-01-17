SaskPower announced that it will be closing four cash counters across the province.

The announcement comes one month after SaskEnergy announced plans to close cashier services in Regina and Saskatoon, starting Feb. 1.

Both Crown corporations say there will be no loss or relocation of employees.

The nine SaskPower workers affected will be reassigned to work in customer service.

The closures come after use of the counters has steadily declined, according to SaskPower. It says only eight per cent of SaskPower's transactions are now processed through cash counters.

Branches in North Battleford, Regina, Saskatoon and Yorkton will close on June 1 of this year. One cash counter will remain open in Prince Albert.

Customers will now have to pay online, over the phone or at their financial institution.