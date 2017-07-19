SaskPower put nearly $1 billion into the province's electricity system in the 2016-17 fiscal year, according to its annual report.
Those dollars went towards the aging power grid, growing demands and environmental commitment, a press release says.
It also highlights the launch of the "competitive process for up to 200 megawatts of wind generation, with service scheduled to begin in 2021."
And also for a "utility scale" solar project, that — if built—could be the first Canadian project of that scale outside of Ontario.
SaskPower raked in $46 million in profit in the last fiscal year, up from $26 million for the 15-month period from January 2015 to March 2016.
Over the past two years, SaskPower has saved $73 million in budgeted operating, maintenance and administration spending, according to the release.
- MORE SASKATCHEWAN NEWS | Breaking down your bus options in Sask. post-STC
- MORE SASKATCHEWAN NEWS | Brad Wall 'wouldn't object to an extension' of pot legalization date