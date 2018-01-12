SaskEnergy restores services after natural gas outage near Melfort

SaskEnergy has completed restoring natural gas service for customers in Melfort, Kinistino, St. Brieux and the surrounding areas affected by a pipeline rupture on Wednesday.

The source of the outage was identified as a failure on a high-pressure transmission line in the middle of a farmer's field between Weldon and Birch Hills, according to SaskEnergy.

About 4,500 customers were affected. Workers stayed in the area overnight to restore service.

SaskEnergy says technicians will continue running safety checks for customers in the area who had their furnaces automatically restart, or whose natural gas service was not disrupted.

Any customers in the affected area that have not yet had their service checked by SaskEnergy can call 1-888-700-0427.

If customers smell natural gas, they are asked to contact SaskEnergy at 1-888-700-0427 immediately.



