The extremely dry weather conditions in southern Saskatchewan don't pose a risk to natural gas meters, according to SaskEnergy.

An unprecedented dry summer has caused the ground to shift and that has wreaked havoc upon SaskPower meters, causing damage and, in some cases, flames.

About a dozen people have called the Crown utility each day to inquire about possible damage to their natural gas meters. However, SaskEnergy says people shouldn't worry.

"Wet conditions — excessive wet, excessive moisture — those are the conditions that are hardest for us, and that's what we look for," SaskEnergy spokesperson Dave Burdeniuk told CBC News.

"When soil is dry, especially those heavier soils, they move away and give us more flexiblity, so actually for us dry is better."

Burdeniuk said moisture can cause the Regina's clay soil to stick to the home's gas line that connects with the main line, and can pull them apart.

Built in swing

The natural gas meters have room to move, Burdeniuk said.

"As the pipe comes out of the ground, there's a series of elbows and we call that a swing."

The swing gives the meter flexibility to move back and forth without damage, and SaskEnergy is one of the only utilities in Canada to use it, Burdeniuk said.

The advanced meter infrastructure module allows SaskEnergy to collect data, such as a meter read or estimate, without an employee visiting the site. (Kendall Latimer/CBC )

Furthermore, the Crown uses advanced meter infrastructure (AMI) modules on its meters. The wireless modules send information, such as meter readings and gas usage, back to SaskEnergy.

The AMI also boasts other features.

"Those modules are actually tilt alarms, so that module will send us a signal if it tilts beyond 30 degrees," Burdeniuk said. "It will say 'I'm tilted, you have to come look.'"

No tilt alarms have sounded in Regina during the dry spell.