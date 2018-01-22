Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of Tom Molloy as the next Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan on Monday.



Molloy is a negotiator, lawyer, strategic advisor and author from Saskatoon.

He led the team that negotiated the Nisga'a Final Agreement, the first modern-day treaty in British Columbia, and was the chief negotiator for the Government of Canada in negotiations with the Inuit of Nunavut in the Nunavut Land Claim Agreement, which led to the creation of the Territory of Nunavut in 1999.

Molloy also served as Chancellor of the University of Saskatchewan from 2001 to 2007.

"Molloy is an outstanding negotiator who has played a central role in numerous agreements and treaty settlements with Indigenous Peoples," said Trudeau in an emailed statement. "His contributions are felt from coast to coast to coast, and have helped reshape this country.

"He is an excellent choice as Saskatchewan's next Lieutenant Governor, and I know that he will represent the people of this province well."

Trudeau thanked outgoing Lieutenant Governor Vaughn Solomon Schofield for her work since taking office in 2012.

Lieutenant Governors represent the Queen in their province. They fulfil duties on her behalf, including granting Royal Assent to provincial laws and visiting communities.

Lieutenant Governors are appointed by Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister. They serve terms of at least five years.