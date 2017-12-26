Now that Christmas has passed, it's time for those who opted for real Christmas trees over artificial units to turn the festive foliage and wood into nutrient-rich compost — if they choose not to use it for firewood.

The cities of Regina and Saskatoon are making that a little easier by notifying residents of just where they can drop off trees for recycling. People will have to remove the decorations or any binding or bags from the tree before it's recycled.

In Regina, you can take it to:

500 Arcola Avenue, between Victoria Avenue and Winnipeg Street

Joanne Goulet Golf Course - 8045 Kestral Drive

Kinsmen Park South - Kings Road and Lakeview Avenue

City Landfill - 1101 Fleet Street

If you take the tree to the landfill, there's no fee if it's a single tree. These locations will accept Christmas trees until Jan. 31.

If you're in Saskatoon, there are six locations that will accept trees (real ones) until Jan. 31:

Lawson Heights – Primrose Drive by the Lawson Civic Centre

University Heights – Lowe Road

Wildwood Golf Course parking lot

George Ward Pool parking lot - Fifth Street & Grosvenor Avenue

Doukhobor Society parking lot - 525 Avenue I S. at 17th Street

Meadowgreen – corner of 22nd Street W. and Witney Avenue

Saskatoon residents will not have their trees collected if they're left in the back alley, street fronts, or garbage and recycling carts.