On Thursday, voters chose NDP candidate Ryan Meili to fill the Saskatoon Meewasin seat. 

Meili held onto a strong lead that showed in the early ballot-counting and went on to defeat the Saskatchewan Party's Brent Penner. 

The new MLA-elect will be sworn in on Monday, just before the spring sitting gets underway at the Legislature. 

CBC Saskatchewan has compiled the top 10 numbers to know after Thursday's election. 

NDP share of the vote:  
Saskatoon Meewasin byelection BY THE NUMBERS

(CBC)

Sask. Party share of the vote:
Saskatoon Meewasin byelection BY THE NUMBERS

(CBC)

Liberal, PC and Green share of the vote:
Saskatoon Meewasin byelection BY THE NUMBERS

(CBC)

Saskatoon Meewasin byelection turnout:  
41 % by the numbers MLA-elect Saskatoon Meewasin

(CBC)

Saskatoon Meewasin election turnout in 2016: 
Saskatoon Meewasin byelection by the numbers

(CBC)

Turnout in last Sask. byelection (Lloydminster in 2014):
Saskatoon Meewasin byelection BY THE NUMBERS

(CBC)

Number of Sask. byelections in the last two decades:  
Saskatoon Meewasin byelection BY THE NUMBERS

(CBC)

Byelections in the last two decades where the NDP has taken a seat from the Sask. Party:
Saskatoon Meewasin byelection BY THE NUMBERS

(CBC)

Decline in NDP voter turnout in Saskatoon Meewasin since the 2016 election:  
Saskatoon Meewasin byelection BY THE NUMBERS

(CBC)

Decline in Sask. Party voter turnout in Saskatoon Meewasin since the 2016 election:
Saskatoon Meewasin byelection BY THE NUMBERS

(CBC)

 