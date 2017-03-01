Two pregnant dogs were among the 17 rounded up by Saskatoon Dog Rescue during the weekend.

Volunteer coordinator Courtney Fisher said volunteers from the rescue had been invited up to the Big River First Nation to assist the community with its dog population.

"They kind of have an overrun dog population right now," Fisher said.

The community's location makes it difficult for people to access proper veterinary care, especially spaying and neutering the dogs, which results in a growing number of strays, Fisher said.

"It can be a concern because obviously there are schools on the reserve and stuff but most of them are quite friendly," Fisher said.

Stray dogs are a problem in northern communities, where access to services such as spaying and neutering or microchipping are difficult to obtain or are just not financially feasible. Stray dogs may bunch up and roam the communities in packs, attacking other dogs or people in some cases.

In 2010, a 10-year-old boy from the Canoe Lake First Nation died after he was attacked by a pack of strays. Dog attacks have been documented in Île-à-la-Crosse and Cumberland House, as well.

In response, communities often have annual dog culls, much like feral cat culls in Australia.

The culls often draw criticism and backlash from people who do not live in the northern communities or understand the conditions.

Fisher said it's not a simple cut-and-dried issue of irresponsible owners.

"It's easy in the city," Fisher said. "The access to services in some of these communities is really limited."

In the case of the Big River First Nation, the dogs will receive vet care, be de-wormed and microchipped. When they are medically cleared, the dogs will be put up for adoption.