An inmate at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre has died after being assaulted more than a week ago, the province said in a news release Thursday.

On Oct. 23, Cornell Henry, an inmate at the correctional centre, was assaulted. He died Thursday at Royal University Hospital, the province's release said.

Two men have been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

One of the men, Raven Don Constant, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday in connection with a separate homicide.

Constant will be sentenced in February for that case, which was Saskatoon's first homicide of 2013.

The province says the Saskatoon Police Service's major crimes division is now handling the case.

The Ministry of Justice is investigating internally, as it does all deaths in custody, and the file will be referred to the provincial coroner for review.