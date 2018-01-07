The Saskatoon band Close Talker ended 2017 on a high note after releasing their highly-praised sophomore album, and their song, Okay Hollywood, made CBC Radio 3's top indie songs of 2017.

The band had recorded their album, Lens, in January 2016 and sat on it until they released it in April 2017.

"We were just trying to build our team up and do what we could to release it to get it to as many sets of ears as possible," said band member Matthew Kopperud.

"We write music with the intent to share it, so when we get to share it with everyone, that's always a highlight."

Close Talker released their sophomore album titled Lens in April 2017. (Jordan Dyck/Close Talker Facebook)

Kopperud said the band is back in a writing phase now, and on Dec. 14, lead singer Will Quiring shared on the band's Facebook page that they may have written their best song to date.

"That particular night, I don't know what we had for supper, but the formula was in place, there was some mojo in the room," said Kopperud.

"When we write, we're all three in the same room and we kind of write sort of like a jam band. We'll just sort of start and see what happens instinctually, and then we'll dissect later on."

Now, the band is back on the road playing in cities across Canada for early 2018. The band will be playing Jan. 18 in Regina at The Exchange, and Jan. 19 in Saskatoon at Emmanuel Church.