A Saskatoon man has been given a 12-year sentence after pleading guilty to 40 counts of ​possessing, producing and sharing child pornography.

Philip Michael Chicoine, 28, received the sentence Tuesday in a Saskatoon courtroom.

The judge said 12½ months time served will be subtracted from Chicoine's sentence, so he will spend 10 years and 11 months at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon.

Defence attorney Val Harvey said Chicoine wants to seek treatment for his addictions.

"I think there is hope for your rehabilitation," said the judge, who decided Chicoine should spend his sentence at the psychiatric centre.

During a court appearance earlier in the year, Chicoine admitted that he directed the real-time sexual abuse of children overseas using the computer program Skype from his parents' home in Saskatoon.

RCMP Cpl. Jared Clarke from Saskatchewan's internet child exploitation unit testified during the sentencing hearing that Chicoine's collection of pornography was "by far the most depraved collection I've seen."

The Crown was seeking a 17-year sentence, while the defense had asked for seven.

Chicoine was found to have had more than 580 "unique" videos and more than 4,000 "unique" photos. In total, 10,126 videos and 4,714 photos were in his possession, according to the Crown.

He admitted that he spent more than $20,000 over five years to pay for the online exchanges.

Plans to abuse toddlers overseas

Chicoine would discuss his sexual interests with the parents of the abused children. Those children ranged at various points from infants to 14-year-olds. The parents would then abuse the children according to his specific directions.

The court was shown graphic and disturbing videos which were seized from the Chicoine's computer.

The images and videos — many of them involving torture and bondage — were, in Clarke's words, "the worst" he has seen in a six-year career investigating similar cases. He said they gave him nightmares.

Prosecutor Lana Morelli said the investigation into Chicoine's case began on Valentine's Day this year, when police came across a single pornographic image uploaded to a computer address in Saskatoon.

Chicoine was found to have texted children as young as 10 directly in Florida, Australia and Saskatoon. At one point, a 14 year old texted him and said she might kill herself. Chicoine replied that he'd want her to film the suicide so that he could watch.

Morelli said that police raided Chicoine's home while he was preparing to travel to the Philippines to engage in direct physical abuse with pre-teens and toddlers.

Harvey argued that Chicoine feels remorse and empathy for his victims, and said he was previously ostracized and intimidated, both at school and at his workplace.