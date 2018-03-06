Police in Saskatoon have arrested three people from Kelowna, B.C., who are accused of trafficking a substantial amount of drugs including pills and meth.

Members of the Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team began investigating the three people on Monday morning.

At about 10:45 a.m. CST, a 71-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking during a traffic stop on Highway 16.

Later that day, police obtained a warrant and searched a hotel room in the 100 block of Circle Drive W.

Two other suspects, a 40-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man, were arrested after the search. Police said they found and seized over 5,000 illicit pills including codeine and diazepam, methamphetamine and more than $13,000 cash. Another unknown substance, cellphones, packages commonly used in drug distribution and records of marijuana sales were also found, said police.

All three people are facing 13 charges relating to possession of a controlled substance, possession of the proceeds of crime and possession with the purpose of trafficking.

SIDEST is an integrated unit comprising members of the Saskatoon Police Service and the RCMP "F" Division.