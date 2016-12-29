After trekking tens of thousands of kilometres to visit 165 spots across the province, Neil Fisher's time as the Saskatchewanderer is coming to an end.

His adventures spanned from claustrophobic crevices by Denare Beach near Flin Flon to the isolated Selwyn Lake Lodge close to the province's northern border.

What surprised Fisher most was the diversity of the province.

"If you look at the Saskatchewan flag, you've got the golden yellow plains of the south and then the northern Boreal forest. There's diversity in the landscape and diversity in the people," he said.

During his travels, Fisher visited locations that may even surprise people who have lived in Saskatchewan their entire lives.

Close to Denare Beach, you can find fissures in limestone that you can climb into and explore.

"It's like nothing else in Saskatchewan," said Fisher. "Crawling down inside them you can find snow in August. It's really fun."

The Great Sandhills are in southwest Saskatchewan. (Neil Fisher/Submitted to CBC)

Fisher also raved about Saskatchewan's vast north.

"If you ever have the opportunity to get up north, seize that moment," he said.

Places like Hunt Falls and the Athabasca Sand Dunes were particularly stunning.

"It doesn't feel like the Prairies when you're up there, and it isn't," said Fisher.

The dunes are the largest in Canada and among the largest northern sand formations in the world. They are 100 kilometres long on their southern side and are accessible only by float plane.

It's hard to beat northern Saskatchewan for spectacular sunsets and sunrises. The CBC's Devin Heroux took this in La Ronge. (Devin Heroux/CBC)

"You literally feel like Lawrence of Arabia walking across these sand dunes," said Fisher. "I love ecology and there are so many plant species and animal species there that are endemic to the sand dunes. It's really unique."

For Fisher, meeting and getting to know people from all over the province was among his favourite parts of being the Saskatchewanderer. In every new town, hamlet or city people would want to talk to Fisher and tell him about their home.

"They're always willing to share with a visitor where you need to go. [They will] give them tips on what to see, maybe what to eat," said Fisher.

"It's that pride and passion that's really outstanding."