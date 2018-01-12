Each year, a different Saskatchewanderer travels the province and records their journey in photos, videos and words.

The province's next Saskatchewanderer is Kevin Dunn. The amateur photographer and videographer has a degree in geography from the University of Saskatchewan and has been working for the City of Saskatoon for the past five years.

While travelling the province this year, he'll be bringing along his drone to get some unique shots.

"It shows a different perspective because it's aerial views of seeing the towns and seeing Saskatchewan from a different aspect," he said.

The last Saskatchewanderer travelled 46,000 kilometres, and Dunn said he'll be aiming to hit that mark — or more.

He's especially excited to travel north to La Ronge and the Narrow Hills Provincial Park, where he's never been before, and to return to Cypress Hills.

The 2018 Saskatchewanderer, Kevin Dunn, will be bringing his drone along on his journeys this year, giving a unique view of the province. (Kevin Dunn/Facebook)

"I recently went to Cypress Hills for my first time last year, and I was just wowed," he said. "You don't feel like you are in the province anymore; you feel like you could be in B.C. or something like that."

If you happen to meet him on his travels, you might find him listening to tunes from the 2000s and snacking on granola bars, licorice and sunflower seeds. If he needs a boost, he'll take a tea.

The new Saskatchewanderer Kevin Dunn says one of his hobbies is exploring the province on the weekends. (Kevin Dunn/Facebook)

This will be the program's eighth year, and once again sponsor CAA will be providing a vehicle, a CAA Saskatchewan membership and gas vouchers to help the wanderer get around.

Other partners that sponsor the position are the Government of Saskatchewan, Tourism Saskatchewan, Direct West and Access Communications.

