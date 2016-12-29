A missing Saskatchewan woman has been found safe in Ontario, according to police and family.

Durham regional police had been looking for a 23-year-old Saskatchewan woman who travelled to Ontario three weeks ago to spend the holidays with relatives.

The woman had been scheduled to start driving home to Saskatchewan on Thursday but family had been unable to locate her or reach her by phone.

Her sister told CBC News she was found safe at a relative's house in Ontario. Police confirmed she had been found.