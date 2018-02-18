The 2018 winter Olympics are well underway in South Korea, but the Saskatchewan Winter Games are just beginning in North Battleford, Sask.

The week-long sporting event gives nearly 2,000 athletes from across the province a chance to hone their skills in a competitive multi-sport atmosphere.

"It's been extremely busy," said Nicole Clow, who is managing this year's event. "It's been exciting though. We've been putting a lot of plans and preparations in place so we feel very prepared."

One of the this year's highlights will be the opening ceremony, Clow said.

"We've been lucky enough to get to involve a lot of Indigenous culture into it and we're very excited about that," she said.

Students from every school in the Battlefords participated in a parade to celebrate the 2018 Saskatchewan Winter Games in North Battleford, Sask. (Saskatchewan Games/Twitter)

"It's a big part of our community and a big part of our province, so we're excited that the athletes that come from afar, and the athletes from here, are going to get to see a number of performances by some First Nations people, as well as some non [First Nations people]."

Sport brings people together

The games come at a time when tensions are high in North Battleford, and much of the province, after Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley was acquitted in Battleford, Sask., in the shooting death of 22-year-old Colten Boushie from the Red Pheasant First Nation.

Despite the high tensions, Clow says she hopes the games bring people together.

"It's something that the community can rally behind and unify, and sort of show everyone that we are a community and we can host something like this," she said.

"This is about the youth. This is about coming together."

The Saskatchewan Winter Games run from Feb. 18 to 24. ​