About 20 people from a northern Saskatchewan community have left their homes as wildfires burn across the border in Manitoba.

A provincial government official said one fire is near Kinoosao, located close to the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border. The community's only access road is on the Manitoba side.

While Manitoba conservation officials are managing the blaze, the community of roughly 20 people has been evacuated, with the majority of people staying with family and friends.

The province said emergency social services and the Red Cross organized accommodations for about five people to stay in Prince Albert.

So far, the northern community is the only one evacuated as a result of wildfires. Several other areas are dealing with smoke that's drifted in from wildfires in B.C. and the Northwest Territories.

The province said Pelican Narrows is moving at-risk populations into clean air spaces and Fond Du Lac is also being monitored for air quality.

Visit Environment Canada's website for current and forecast air quality health index values for Saskatchewan and firesmoke.ca for smoke forecasts.