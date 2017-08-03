One of Saskatchewan's top doctors is warning people who plan to spend the upcoming long weekend outdoors to protect themselves from mosquito bites to prevent potential West Nile virus infection.

Denise Werker, the province's deputy chief medical health officer, said Thursday that although the population of mosquitoes may be low this season, the risk is still there for contracting the virus, which is spread by infected culex tarsalis mosquitoes.

"We know that this a long weekend coming up. This is when the opportunity to get infected is potentially at its highest because the risk of mosquitoes being infected is at the highest and people are more likely to be going outside and spending time where they could be exposed to mosquitoes," Werker told reporters.

"We have evidence that the mosquitoes that are around are the culex tarsalis mosquitoes and the rate [at] which they are infected is also increasing."

No confirmed cases in 2017

Weker said the province reports cases of neuroinvasive disease — the most serious form of West Nile virus, which can lead to a coma — and the number of positive lab tests for infections, which can often result in much less severe symptoms than neuroinvasive disease.

"Most of the people who get West Nile virus infection, they may actually not have symptoms or very mild symptoms — maybe a fever, just generally feeling unwell for a few days."

However, having a lab test come back positive doesn't indicate when a person became infected or if the test result is associated with another virus, Werker said.

The province's weekly surveillance indicates two positive lab tests this season for infections, but Werker said that doesn't necessarily mean the virus was contracted this year, and there are no confirmed cases of West Nile virus for 2017.

She said experts estimate there will be one neuroinvasive case for every 150 infections.