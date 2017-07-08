Saturday may bring some wild — or at least steamy — weather to much of Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada has issued thunderstorm watches and heat warnings for much of southern and western Saskatchewan.

A low-pressure system is likely to trigger thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, the weather agency said. The system is moving from eastern Alberta into western Saskatchewan.

Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for these areas:

Meadow Lake, Big River, Green Lake, Pierceland.

The Battlefords, Unity, Maidstone, St. Walburg.

Swift Current, Herbert, Cabri, Kyle, Lucky Lake.

Moose Jaw, Pense, Central Butte, Craik.

Assiniboia, Gravelbourg, Coronach.

Estevan, Weyburn, Radville, Milestone.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for the Île à la Crosse, Buffalo Narrows and Beauval region.

At: 2:39 p.m. CST, a thunderstorm was located 55 kilometres southwest of Buffalo Narrows and was moving eastward at approximately at 25 km/h, Environment Canada said.

Conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain, according to the weather agency.

Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy rain may cause flash floods.

Heat warnings

Environment Canada has also issued heat warnings for:

Assiniboia, Gravelbourg, Coronach, Leader, Gull Lake.

Swift Current, Herbert, Cabri, Kyle Lucky Lake.

Shaunavon, Maple Creek, Val Marie, Cypress Hills.

Lloydminster.

Leader, Gull Lake.

Southwestern Saskatchewan temperatures are expected to climb to 32-34 C on Sunday, followed by low temperatures around 18-22 C on Sunday night.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 33-36 C range on Monday.

Temperatures are projected to be below the heat warning criteria for Tuesday, with highs around 24-28 C.

Heat warnings are issued by Environment Canada when high temperature or humidity conditions may increase the risk of heat illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

During heat warnings, Environment Canada makes these recommendations: