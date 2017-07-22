The Jewel of Regina has a few more holes in it than previous years.

That's because of an increase in the park's population of Richardson's ground squirrels — also known as gophers on the prairies — according to Wascana Centre's CEO.

"Some years we have more, and some years we have less. This year, likely because of the dryness we have a few more of the Richardson's ground squirrel," said Bernadette McIntyre.

She explained the dry spring and summer conditions has meant the animal saw fewer of its natural predators and not as many of its nests were washed away by flooding and rainfall.

"We're experiencing more Richardson's ground squirrels this year than we have in the last couple of years."

McIntyre would only say there are a "few" more of the animal, explaining they do not keep track of its population and go by reports from pest control and maintenance crews.

City of Regina spokesperson Desirae Bernreuther said municipal workers don't keep track of gopher populations either.

Watch your step

Because there are more Richardson's ground squirrels than usual, more of Wascana Centre's 2,300 acres are being dug up by the animal that's known for its burrowing, she said.

'We do some gopher control and our grounds-keeping staff fill the holes where we feel that there's any risk to human beings."

She said hole-filling is taking place around the legislature grounds, the Queen Elizabeth II Gardens and the site's numerous athletic fields.

"We do what we can to keep the public safe, but this is a place for animals and for humans."

As a result of the higher gopher population, pest management is focusing more of its efforts on the rodent, McIntyre explained, but wouldn't disclose how the animals are killed — only that it's done humanely.