The provincial government has begun selling off bus depots and land that belonged to the now-shuttered Saskatchewan Transportation Company (STC).

According to the provincial buying and selling page, former bus depots, adjacent lands and a maintenance facility are for sale in Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert, Sask.

In Regina, both the STC bus depot and head office at 1717 Saskatchewan Ave. is posted for sale, as is the maintenance facility on 9th Avenue and two parking lots on Osler and Broad Streets.

Interested buyers have until the fall to submit their proposals to the Ministry of Central Services, which is handling the sales.

All assets must go

The last STC bus pulled into a depot on May 31 following the province's announcement it was shutting the service after 70 years in operation.

The government said cutting the STC and its 224 jobs would save $85 million over the next five years.

Since its closure, the government has hired firm KPMG to shed the assets from the former Crown corporation.

A website detailing the liquidation says 45 bus coaches are for sale, along with trucks and other equipment.

The province has until March 2018 to sell off the assets.

Greyhound Canada has kept operating passenger services out of the defunct STC stations in Saskatoon and Regina but the province's contract with the company comes to an end on Sept. 29.