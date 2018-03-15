The Saskatchewan Transportation Company lives for another year — at least on paper.

The minister responsible for the now defunct bus company said cabinet extended the wind-down for another fiscal year in order to finalize the sale of two former maintenance facilities — one in Regina and one in Saskatoon

"We would have liked these two transactions to have wound up here a couple months ago," Joe Hargrave said.

"These things sometimes take time, by the times the I's are dotted, T's are crossed on an agreement."

The Crown Corporation was scrapped almost one year ago when the government tabled its 2017-18 budget, with service officially coming to a halt last May.

Following the closure, the province hired KPMG to help liquidate STC assets, including its 45 coach buses, and proceeded to sell off former depots, property and other facilities.

On Thursday, Hargrave said the costs associated with the wind-down are not yet known.

"Our costs have been, I am told, very well managed so far."

He said there would "numbers" from STC included in the April 10 budget since the province did make some financial gains from the wind-down.