The man known as Saskatchewan's Tornado Hunter says he's spent the past 20 years convincing Atlantic Canadians to come for a visit by capturing the magnificence of prairie thunderstorms with his camera lens.

Now, Greg Johnson wants to return the favour.

This July, he plans to lead a group of local photographers on an expedition to Newfoundland.

"Anybody who's ever been out here, it's exactly like the TV commercials," he told CBC Radio's The Afternoon Edition on Thursday.

Johnson attended university on the east coast before moving to Saskatchewan 22 years ago.

Greg Johnson is a well-known, Saskatchewan-based tornado hunter. (CBC)

He hosted a similar workshop in Newfoundland last year, and decided to return again because of the rock's sheer beauty and remoteness.

"It's not something that most Canadians are going to get to experience," he said.

Johnson explained that participants will be able to snap typical "postcard" shots — think whales and icebergs — but also tour small fishing villages, where he believes the friendliness of the locals and rural backdrop will remind them of home.

The workshop runs July 17 to 24 and costs $2,550 per person.