Saskatchewan teachers warn more cuts, government says no decision made yet

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation is warning of more cuts to classrooms.

Federation President Patrick Maze says school boards have been warned to plan for cuts in addition to those introduced in last year's budget.

Maze says the federation has received a copy of a memo sent out by the Chinook School Division asking educators to look at programming differently with fewer resources.

The federation says the budget cuts come within the context of the government's plan to improve education and training.

Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre says the government has not directed school divisions to prepare for another round of cuts.

She says the government is aware schools are under pressure and no budget decisions have been made yet.

NDP youth critic Vicki Mowat says there are about 4,500 more students in Saskatchewan classrooms this year and 188 fewer teachers and support workers to educate them.

Mowat says more cuts would mean larger class sizes and a less effective education system.