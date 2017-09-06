Over the last 50 years, Weyburn, Sask., high-school teacher Bob King has educated nearly 10,000 students.

He has also been in charge of the school's graduation ceremony since he started at Weyburn Comprehensive School as a biology teacher in 1967. As he spends the next year planning the graduation for the class of 2018, he will also be preparing for his final bow.

'50 years has passed very, very quickly.' -Bob King

The 73-year-old retired from teaching after 29 years in 1997. But that didn't stop him from coming to school.

Since then, he's worked half-time as the school's activities co-ordinator, organizing athletic tournaments, awards banquets and band trips. He is also a substitute teacher when needed.

But he has, after five decades, decided to retire from education for good at the end of this school year.

A staff photo of Bob King during one of his first teaching years. (Submitted by Bob King)

"Personally, 50 years has passed very, very quickly," King said, admitting that he still doesn't know what he'll do as a retiree. "I guess I'm just a workaholic. Every morning when I get up, I love to go to school.

"When you're surrounded by young students … it keeps you young and keeps you busy."

King said the past five decades have brought major changes to the educational landscape. He said teachers aren't just expected to educate now, but also take on roles as social workers, psychiatrists, guidance counsellors and disciplinarians.

"Teachers love their job of doing teaching. But as soon as they come out of the classroom and they have to deal with all the bureaucracy — not only from the school divisions, but government — and the expectations, it makes the job quite difficult," King said.

"It's all piled on top of teaching, which they still do a very good job at."

Students go on to greatness

In other ways, King said the job hasn't changed much at all — like the quality of the students, who he said have always been top-notch.

In his time teaching, between 7,500 and 10,000 students have passed through his classroom.

After he was interviewed on CBC Radio's Morning Edition, many people he taught took to Twitter.

Great interview with my former teacher Bob King. Inspiring to hear his passion for education after 50 yrs. — @Tammylynnwagner

If I have half the energy at 40 as Bob does today, I will be a happy man. He's an icon here in Weyburn. — @Steve_In_Sask

Kiiiinger taught me in 83, he made his class enjoyable & had great sense of humour. — @BarryChessall

Bob King taught my husband (who is 65 years old) in grade 10. — @JaneOnya

Many of King's former students have gone on to have great success in life. One is now doing cancer research in the U.S.

He was also the physical education teacher for Graham DeLaet, who went on to become a professional golfer.

Professional golfer Graham DeLaet was one of Bob King's phys ed students. (Chuck Burton/Associated Press)

Some of his former students have later become his teaching colleagues.

"I felt we did a very good job back in the '70s and the '80s and the '90s, because where we are today is people who were educated in those times," he said.

Outside of the school, King said he is a member of the Rotary Club and volunteers for the Saskatchewan Games year after year. He said he loves to travel with his wife, which he plans to do more of once he's off the clock.

He'll also have more time to spend with his two grandchildren in Saskatoon.

Weyburn is about 100 kilometres southeast of Regina.