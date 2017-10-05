Passengers looking to hop aboard a Greyhound bus in the Queen City will now have to head to the Regina International Airport.

According to a company spokesperson, passenger service has been relocated to the airport on Regina Avenue, following the government's shuttering of Saskatchewan Transportation Company (STC) this past spring.

The company says for now, Greyhound Package Express service will be offered at Tiger Courier at 1601 Elliot Street.

Greyhound Canada continued to operate in the former STC depots in Saskatoon and Regina until Sept. 29, which is when the province's contract with the company expired.

In Saskatoon, Greyhound buses are now picking up passengers at the Husky Travel Center on Marquis Drive.

The province is currently in the process of selling off former STC properties, buses and other equipment, which must be done by next March.

The government said cutting the STC and its 224 jobs would save $85 million over the next five years.

No Regina-Saskatoon service

Greyhound has no immediate plans to offer a direct service between Regina and Saskatoon, according to a spokesperson.

In Regina, its offering service to Calgary and Winnipeg. From Saskatoon, passengers can travel to Edmonton and Winnipeg.

The only service offered between the two cities would be on routes to Winnipeg and Edmonton.