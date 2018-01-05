Corey Tochor has announced he's stepping down as Speaker of the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly.

He said he wants to consider entering federal politics and feels he cannot make that decision while he is still in his current role.

"I have made this decision to step down as Speaker so that I can fully consider another partisan opportunity that has presented itself," Tochor said.

"As Speaker, during session you have to stay impartial, and if I was going to consider making a decision to enter federal politics I needed to do that without having this hat on."

Elected as an MLA in Saskatoon Eastview in 2011 and again in 2016, Tochor plans to stay on as an MLA for now.

When he became Speaker in 2016, he was the second-youngest ever Speaker in the province.

A new Speaker will need to be elected when the legislature resumes sitting in March.