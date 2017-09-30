We might only be a week into the fall but there's snow in the forecast for parts of Saskatchewan.

On Saturday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan along the Alberta border.

Rain on Monday is expected to turn to snow as a cold front makes its way east from Alberta and temperatures drop.

The Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park area is expected to receive the most snow.

Strong northerly winds are also forecast.

The weather statement includes the areas around: