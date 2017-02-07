People in Saskatchewan are breaking out the shovels today after a snowy weekend.
Environment Canada issued several heavy snow advisories.
Areas in Saskatchewan's southwest were hit hardest.
There were two fatal highway crashes: One near Fort Qu'Appelle and one near Moose Jaw, in which someone has been charged with impaired driving.
Here are the official snowfall numbers from Environment Canada:
- Cypress Hills: 30-35 centimetres.
- Val Marie: 22 cm.
- Mankota: 22 cm.
- Maple Creek: 21 cm.
- Rock Glen: 20 cm.
- Estevan: 20 cm.
- Swift Current: 20 cm.
- Moose Jaw: 18 cm.
- Weyburn: 17 cm.
- Regina: 12-15 cm.