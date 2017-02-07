People in Saskatchewan are breaking out the shovels today after a snowy weekend.

Environment Canada issued several heavy snow advisories.

Areas in Saskatchewan's southwest were hit hardest.

There were two fatal highway crashes: One near Fort Qu'Appelle and one near Moose Jaw, in which someone has been charged with impaired driving.

Here are the official snowfall numbers from Environment Canada:

  • Cypress Hills: 30-35 centimetres.
  • Val Marie: 22 cm.
  • Mankota: 22 cm.
  • Maple Creek: 21 cm.
  • Rock Glen: 20 cm.
  • Estevan: 20 cm.
  • Swift Current: 20 cm.
  • Moose Jaw: 18 cm.
  • Weyburn: 17 cm.
  • Regina: 12-15 cm.