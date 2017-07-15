Rider fans will have to butt out during tailgate parties as smoking will no longer be permitted on the grounds of Evraz Place.

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited, which operates Evraz Place — home to the new Mosiac Stadium and the Brandt Centre — consulted with the city about the new outdoor smoking ban, which takes effect Saturday, Shalyn Kivela, a spokesperson for the association wrote in an email to CBC.

Under the city's new bylaw, smoking is banned on public patios, but permitted on sidewalks, roads and parking lots, except when events are happening.

Because of the sheer number of events held on the property of Evraz Place, the association wanted to be consistent with its rules, so it has decided to ban smoking on roads, sidewalks and parking lots 24/7, regardless of whether an event is taking place, explained Kivela.

She added they are working to create a designated smoking area for employees and visitors, with some temporary ones already made.