The Saskatchewan government is sending 20 firefighters and three aircraft to British Columbia to help fight the 220 wildfires burning in that province.

The aircraft, along with a wildfire investigation specialist, have already been sent, said Steve Roberts, executive director of Saskatchewan's wildfire management program.

Monday morning, 50 pumps and 2,000 lengths of firefighting hose were sent to Chilliwack, B.C.

The firefighters are to be sent Tuesday, along with 16 more wildfire specialist personnel, he said. Their destination is Kamloops, B.C.

Contending with steeper slopes and different vegetation will be among the challenges Saskatchewan's firefighters will have to deal with in B.C. The style of firefighting in B.C. will be different, Roberts said, but all of Saskatchewan's firefighters are trained to meet a national standard.

Wildfires have forced more than 10,000 people from their homes in B.C.'s Interior.

'We had help from everywhere'

Regarding the cost of the assistance, Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall reminded reporters that his province was on the receiving end of help in 2015 when wildfires forced the evacuation of La Ronge.

"We had help from everywhere," he said.

"We had help from Montana, Colorado, from other provinces. People send help and then worry about some of the financial issues later."

Eventually, the cost for the assistance is to be recovered, Roberts said.

"We agree in advance that British Columbia will compensate Saskatchewan for the use of those aircraft and those personnel."

Fire risk in Sask.

Dispatching help to B.C. will not put Saskatchewan at risk, said Duane McKay, executive director of emergency management and fire safety in Saskatchewan.

"It isn't going to hamper us, simply because of the conditions that exist presently."

"We would not be offering any assistance if there was any risk to Saskatchewan," he added.

The risk of fire in northern Saskatchewan remains low to moderate, while high temperatures have increased the risk in the southern part of the province. (CBC News)

In northern Saskatchewan, a wet fall made for low-hazard conditions in the spring. Throughout the spring, conditions in the North were wet and rainy, leading to few lightning-caused fires and a low risk of fire, Roberts said.

In the south, the threat of fire has been raised by recent high temperatures. However, the number of fire calls has not been more than normal, said McKay.

Saskatchewan currently has only one active fire, in the Île-à-la-Crosse area, which is being contained.

Year-to-date, there have been 110 fires in Saskatchewan — well below the five-year average of 308, Roberts said.

Aircraft, Roberts said, can be returned within 48 hours if they are needed in Saskatchewan.