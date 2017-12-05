The Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SSBA) has released a statement on the legalization of cannabis, suggesting all profits go directly to education and prevention of pot use among youth.

The organization, which represents 28 public, Catholic and francophone school divisions in the province, said that drug use, including marijuana, is of great concern among educators.

"We believe that preventing cannabis use among youth and promoting healthy decision-making and student safety is an integral part of education," the statement reads.

The board suggests that the Saskatchewan government set the minimum age for recreational pot use at 22.

Saskatchewan's cut-off for publicly funded high school education is 21.

The SSBA wants to see tough restrictions on the illegal cannabis market and legislation, prohibiting cannabis outlets and vendors from operating near schools in hopes of keeping the drug away from youth.

The organization thinks cannabis use should be prohibited in public areas and on school board property and family events.

Any resources or financial gain from sales should be targeted to education and prevention, the statement says.

While it suggests that advertising cannabis be prohibited, it wants to see promotion of healthy living and support of monitoring and research.

The federal government intends to legalize recreational cannabis use by July 2018. The Saskatchewan government has not released any draft legislation.

Recommendation round-up

The SSBA isn't the first to release recommendations regarding cannabis legalization.

Earlier this year, Saskatchewan children's advocate called for the legal age be set at 25 federally, saying its usage could increase the risk of suicide and depression in youth.

The Canadian Cancer Society and the Lung Association sent a joint letter to the provincial government in November, saying that recreational pot and tobacco should be available for purchase only to those over the age of 21. In the letter, the groups recommend that the province "prohibit use anywhere smoking is currently banned under the Tobacco Control Act."

A few organizations have also sounded off on pot profits, with some saying they should go to policing.

A lengthy report from six professors from the universities of Regina and Saskatchewan argued for this. It also said the legal age for cannabis should be the same as it is for alcohol (age 19), so that youth aren't turning to one or the other simply because they are allowed under the law.