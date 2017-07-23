Saskatoon Crime Stoppers is again reaching out to the public for help in finding a woman tied to the Alexa Emerson white-powder-and-bomb-scare investigation, in what's being billed as "the greatest 'Where's Waldo?' internet challenge ever."

The local tip-collecting organization said the woman, who remains unidentified months after the video first emerged, may have unknowingly starred in the video confessional. In it, she confesses to multiple bomb threats and white powder scares that have since been tied to Emerson, whom police believe requested the mystery woman make the video.

"It definitely is very unique," said Ryan Ehalt, a constable and spokesperson for the Saskatoon Police Service who also coordinates Saskatoon Crime Stoppers.

"It'd be unique no matter what desk it falls on, whether it's the police or Crime Stoppers and we just wanted to do our part to help figure out the loose ends."

Police had issued a Canada-wide warrant for Amanda Totchek who also goes by Alexa Emerson. (Saskatoon Police)

In April, Saskatoon police arrested Alexa Emerson, also known as Amanda Totchek, on charges related to packages containing white powder, plus bomb threats being delivered to local businesses, schools and the Saskatoon Cancer Centre.

All of the threats turned out to be hoaxes.

Mystery woman

Investigators have also been trying to identify the woman in a video sent to local media before Emerson's arrest.

The video shows a young woman with a slight build and dark blonde hair sitting on a sofa speaking directly to the camera.

In it, she claims responsibility for sending the packages.

The video was delivered with a cover letter explaining the footage was a visual testimony from one of two people behind the hoaxes, which started out as a prank.

Did she know real purpose of video?

Ehalt said a Saskatoon police investigator on the case has asked Crime Stoppers to help find the woman.

The group has posted twice to its Facebook page, most recently on Friday, in an effort collect tips or other information useful to the investigation.

Ehalt wouldn't disclose how many tips Crime Stoppers has received, but said information was provided that has led them to believe the mystery woman may have sold video-creating services on Fiverr.com, a website that connects users to various freelance services.

"She somehow got caught up in something that she had no knowledge about and most likely created this video without the knowledge of what the video was going to be used for," he explained Saturday.

Possibly from L.A.

A Facebook post from June details how police believe the woman — possibly living in Los Angeles, California — may have thought she was auditioning for a role after having been contacted by Emerson, whom police believe did so in an attempt to create a confession video to thwart their investigation.

Ehalt said nothing can be confirmed until investigators speak to the woman, who police initially believed may have been in Saskatchewan or in the Red Deer/Rocky Mountain House area of Alberta.

CBC also reached out Fivver.com, but has not yet received a response.

People encouraged to search

Ehalt encourages anyone with the time or interest in the case to search for this mystery woman's profile on similar freelancing websites.

Anyone with tips or relevant information about her is asked to message Crime Stoppers directly.

Ehalt said it's possible the woman may end up seeing herself on social media and hopes that if she does, she calls Saskatoon police or gets in touch with Crime Stoppers.

"I'm guessing she would not want to find herself wrapped up in a situation like this," Ehalt.

He said this is the second time the organization has helped with the search for someone outside the province.