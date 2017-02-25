The Saskatchewan Rush lacrosse team are adding 11-year-old Calla Gross to their roster for tonight's game against the Calgary Roughnecks.

Gross is set to sign a One Day Honourary Players contract prior to the game, as she is the 2016/2017 representative of the Children's Miracle Network Program.

Gross was born prematurely, weighing only two pounds five ounces. She has mild cerebral palsy and wears ankle-support braces.

Her contract for tonight includes her own player's stall, jersey and equipment. She also will be reading the Rush starting line-up to the players prior to the game, and running out with starting goaltender Aaron Bold as the TD Kid Captain of the Game.

The game starts tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon.