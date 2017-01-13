The Saskatchewan Roughriders have traded quarterback Darian Durant to the Montreal Alouettes.

The Riders announced Friday that they have traded Durant's Canadian Football League playing rights to Montreal in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2017 draft and a conditional selection in the 2018 draft.

Durant, 34, becomes a free agent in February.

He led the Riders to a Grey Cup in 2013, but has been battling injuries in recent years, sitting out most of the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

The move is bound to come as a shock in football-crazy Saskatchewan, where Durant has been a fan favourite.

He's been with the team for 11 years.

More to come